BRIEF-First Midwest Expects Total Pre-Tax Implementation Expenses Of $25 Mln

May 21 (Reuters) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc:

* FIRST MIDWEST-EXPECTS TO INCUR TOTAL PRE-TAX IMPLEMENTATION EXPENSES WITH “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” OF $25 MILLION, OF WHICH $22 MILLION TO BE INCURRED IN 2018

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE 2018 EXPENSES BEGINNING IN Q2, WITH ALL EXPENSES INCURRED BY 2020 - SEC FILING

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP - EXPECTS ANNUAL, RECURRING BENEFIT OF ABOUT$22 MILLION IN 2019, RISING TO ABOUT $27 MILLION BY 2021 AND IN THE YEARS THEREAFTER