BRIEF-First Midwest Positioning For Service Excellence, Efficiency And Growth

May 21 (Reuters) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc:

* FIRST MIDWEST POSITIONING FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE, EFFICIENCY AND GROWTH

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP - “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP - INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC - REORGANIZATIONAL ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE BY Q4 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: