BRIEF-First Mining Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Jan 10 (Reuters) - First Mining Finance Corp:

* FIRST MINING ANNOUNCES NEW STRATEGY, NAME CHANGE AND APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP - PATRICK DONNELLY, PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE

* FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP - ‍JEFF SWINOGA HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY CO‘S BOARD TO SUCCEED CHRIS OSTERMAN AS CEO

* FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP - COMPANY WILL BE RE-BRANDING AND CHANGING ITS NAME TO “FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: