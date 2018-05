First National Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE UP 11% TO $256.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $232.2 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY NET INCOME $0.59 PER COMMON EARNINGS PER SHARE

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, NEW SINGLE-FAMILY MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS INCREASED 12% TO $2.2 BILLION FROM $1.9 BILLION A YEAR AGO