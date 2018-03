March 20 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd:

* FY ‍TURNOVER INCREASED BY 7.6% TO US$7,296.8 MILLION​

* FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT US$120.9 MILLION VERSUS US$103.2 MILLION

* FINAL DISTRIBUTION HK5.50 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE RECOMMENDED