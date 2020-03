March 24 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER INCREASED BY 4% TO US$8,054.7 MILLION

* DECLARES A FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK7.00 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE US$253.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE US$131.8 MILLION

* GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS BEGINNING TO CUT INTO & SHIFT DEMAND FOR GOODS, SERVICES PROVIDED BY FIRST PACIFIC GROUP COS