BRIEF-First Pacific Co says MPIC and PCEV entered into Beacon acquisition agreement

June 14 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd :
* MPIC(Metro Pacific Investments Corp) and PCEV(PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures) entered into beacon acquisition agreement
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of 21.8 billion pesos
* MPIC and placing agent entered into Meralco placing agreement
* MPIC intends to apply net proceeds from placing of about 12.5 billion pesos for funding Beacon acquisition
* Pursuant to placing agreement MPIC agreed to sell Meralco placing shares to purchasers procured at price of php250.00 per share in Meralco