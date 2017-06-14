FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-First Pacific Co says MPIC and PCEV entered into Beacon acquisition agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Pacific Co says MPIC and PCEV entered into Beacon acquisition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd :

* MPIC(‍Metro Pacific Investments Corp​) and PCEV(PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures) entered into beacon acquisition agreement

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of 21.8 billion pesos

* MPIC and placing agent entered into Meralco placing agreement

* MPIC intends to apply net proceeds from placing of about 12.5 billion pesos for funding Beacon acquisition

* Pursuant to placing agreement MPIC agreed to sell Meralco placing shares to purchasers procured at price of php250.00 per share in Meralco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.