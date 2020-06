June 24 (Reuters) - XMReality AB (publ):

* FIRST PHARMACEUTICAL APPLICATION OF XMREALITY REMOTE GUIDANCE

* XMREALITY AB ANNOUNCES THAT ALFASIGMA S.P.A, AN ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY, WILL START TO DEPLOY XMREALITY REMOTE GUIDANCE IN THEIR OPERATIONS

* INITIAL CONTRACT INCLUDES MAINLY SOFTWARE AND IS OF RECURRING CHARACTER