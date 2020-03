March 16 (Reuters) - First Philippine Holdings Corp :

* FIRST PHILIPPINE - HAS INSTITUTED MEASURES TO ADDRESS THE POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF COVID 19

* FIRST PHILIPPINE HOLDINGS CORP - ANTICIPATES THAT IMPACT ON ITS OPERATIONS SHOULD BE MINIMAL FROM COVID-19

* FIRST PHILIPPINE - HAS RESTRICTED INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC TRAVEL & IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS SUCH AS SOCIAL DISTANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: