BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust to be acquired by Government Properties Income Trust in all-cash deal valued at $1.4 bln
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust to be acquired by Government Properties Income Trust in all-cash deal valued at $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - First Potomac Realty Trust

* First Potomac Realty Trust to be acquired by Government Properties Income Trust in all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion

* First Potomac Realty Trust - First Potomac shareholders to receive $11.15 per share in cash

* First Potomac Realty Trust - Transaction, which is valued at $1.4 billion, including assumption of debt, is expected to close prior to year end 2017

* First Potomac Realty Trust - Board of trustees of first potomac has unanimously approved merger agreement, has recommended approval of merger by First Potomac’s shareholders

* First Potomac Realty Trust - Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by First Potomac shareholders at a special meeting

* First Potomac Realty Trust - Wells Fargo Securities / Eastdil secured is acting as exclusive financial advisor to First Potomac Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

