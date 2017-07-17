FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First Property establishes GBP 180 mln fund to invest in UK office property
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-First Property establishes GBP 180 mln fund to invest in UK office property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - First Property Group Plc

* First property establishes new GBP 180 million fund to invest in UK office property

* Fund has a term of seven years and is mandated to invest in office blocks and business parks across England

* Fund closed its first round of funding on 14 July 2017 with equity commitments of GBP 182 million,

* Second closing with additional equity commitments is expected later this year

* Has now raised some GBP 250 million of equity commitments from third parties since referendum on 23 June 2016

* Total assets under management, including group properties, are therefore expected to grow from GBP 477 million to in excess of GBP 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.