BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Announces Senior Notes Offering

Feb 20 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS ANNOUNCES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD - ‍LAUNCHING OFFERING OF $1,500 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026​

* FIRST QUANTUM - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY AMOUNTS DRAWN, OUTSTANDING UNDER CO‘S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON OCT 19

* FIRST QUANTUM - TO ALSO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY CERTAIN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO‘S TERM LOAN FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON OCT 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: