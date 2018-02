Feb 12 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 REVENUE $568 MILLION

* SEES TOTAL NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $1,386 MILLION FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: