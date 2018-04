BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Qtrly Net Earnings Attributable To Shareholders Of $0.07 Per Share

April 26 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* QTRLY COMPARATIVE EARNINGS OF $0.07 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF $0.07 PER SHARE

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $121 MILLION LOSS REALIZED UNDER COPPER SALES HEDGE PROGRAM FOR WHICH NO TAX CREDIT IS AVAILABLE

* 145,358 TONNES OF COPPER PRODUCED IN QUARTER VERSUS 132,356 TONNES

* QTRLY SALES REVENUES $885 MILLION VERSUS $766 MILLION

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - VALUE OF MAINTAINING CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM THROUGH CHALLENGING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IS BECOMING MORE VISIBLE

* BELIEVES THERE IS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY THROUGH NEXT YEAR TO CARRY OUT ITS OPERATING AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS

* WORKING TO PROVIDE TO ZAMBIA REVENUE AUTHORITY RELEVANT DOCUMENTATION IN ITS REBUTTAL OF ASSESSMENT FOR ABOUT $8 BILLION

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - PROCESS OF PROVIDING RELEVANT DOCUMENTATION TO ZRA ABOUT TWO-THIRDS COMPLETE BY VALUE, NOT IDENTIFIED ANY MATERIAL ERRORS