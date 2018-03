BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Reports Industrial Action At The Cobre Panama Project

March 14 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS REPORTS INDUSTRIAL ACTION AT THE COBRE PANAMA PROJECT

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - ‍COBRE PANAMA PROJECT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING INDUSTRIAL ACTION WHICH REDUCED LEVEL OF WORK BEING PERFORMED ON PROJECT​

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - ‍ACTION WAS STARTED BY “SMALL NUMBER OF PERSONNEL AND THEIR OUTSIDE UNION LEADERSHIP” ON MARCH 9

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - ‍DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY CONTINUING IN 2 OF 4 MAIN CONSTRUCTION AREAS AT COBRE PANAMA PROJECT​