Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS ANNOUNCES ITS PRELIMINARY 2017 PRODUCTION AND SALES

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD - SEES Q4 TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 154,319 TONNES VERSUS 146,101 TONNES LAST YEAR

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD - SEES Q4 TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION 51,904 OUNCES VERSUS 54,234 OUNCES