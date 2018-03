BRIEF-First Quantum Responds To Article On Claims By Zambia Revenue Authority

March 20 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO NEWS ARTICLE ABOUT CLAIMS MADE BY ZAMBIA REVENUE AUTHORITY REGARDING UNDERPAYMENT OF CUSTOMS DUTIES

* CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN POSSESSION OF A LETTER FROM ZRA, DATED MARCH 19, 2018

* LETTER FROM ZRA NOTES ASSESSMENT FOR IMPORT DUTIES, PENALTIES AND INTEREST ON CONSUMABLES AND SPARE PARTS OF 76.5 BILLION ZAMBIAN KWACHA

* CO "REFUTES" ZAMBIA REVENUE AUTHORITY'S ASSESSMENT