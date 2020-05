May 6 (Reuters) - First Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT OF 1.86 SINGAPORE CENTS FOR Q1

* FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - QTRLY NET PROPERTY AND OTHER INCOME S$28.2 MILLION VERSUS S$28.0 MILLION

* FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS IS EXPECTED TO BE FELT IN Q2