April 29 (Reuters) - First Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FIRST REIT- MASTER TENANTS AND OPERATORS OF LIPPO PLAZA KUPANG AND LIPPO PLAZA BUTON WILL BE EXTENDING TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF RETAIL SPACES TILL 12 MAY

* FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- HOTEL ARYADUTA MANADO TEMPORARILY CLOSED ITS FACILITIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE