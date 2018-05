May 8 (Reuters) - First Reliance Bancshares Inc:

* FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 1ST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND COMPLETES SYSTEMS INTEGRATION OF INDEPENDENCE BANCSHARES

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01