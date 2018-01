Jan 16 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank:

* FIRST REPUBLIC REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16.6 PERCENT TO $699.2 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $568.9 MILLION, UP 15.9%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33, REVENUE VIEW $740.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S