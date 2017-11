Nov 13 (Reuters) - First Resources Ltd :

* Qtrly sales $137.4 million versus $151.5 mln‍​

* Qtrly net profit $‍31.9​ million versus $35.9 million a year ago

* ‍Expect nucleus FFB production growth in 4Q2017 over 4Q2016 to be even slower​