May 2 (Reuters) - First Resources Ltd:

* QTRLY FFB HARVESTED 793,977 TONNES, UP 12.4%

* QTRLY CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION 192,193 TONNES VERSUS 161,194 TONNES

* QTRLY PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 44,739 TONNES , UP 11.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: