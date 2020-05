May 11 (Reuters) - First Savings Financial Group Inc :

* FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

* EXPECTS TO REPORT NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $627,000 FOR MARCH QUARTER VERSUS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $3.5 MILLION LAST YEAR