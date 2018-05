May 8 (Reuters) - First Savings Financial Group Inc :

* FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC - QTRLY NET INCOME $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $8.7 MILLION VERSUS $7.2 MILLION Source text:(bit.ly/2rssQ0m) Further company coverage: