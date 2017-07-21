FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 9:42 PM

BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group,First National Bank of Odon sign acquisition agreement

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - First Savings Financial Group Inc

* First Savings Financial Group Inc and the First National Bank of Odon sign definitive acquisition agreement

* First Savings Financial Group Inc says all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $10.6 million, subject to possible adjustment

* First Savings Financial - First National Bank of Odon shareholders to receive $265.00 in cash in exchange for each share of FNBO common stock owned

* First Savings Financial Group Inc - anticipate that transaction will be accretive to earnings in first year, excluding one-time transaction related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

