March 22 (Reuters) - FIRST SENSOR AG:

* ‍CFO DR. MATHIAS GOLLWITZER APPOINTED UNTIL 2022​

* ‍GUIDANCE 2018: SALES EUR150 - 160 MILLION AND EBIT MARGIN 7-9%​

* ‍2017 RESULT: EUR147.5 MILLION SALES, 7.2% EBIT MARGIN​

* ‍ADMINISTRATION INTENDS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR0.16 PER SHARE​

* ‍IN 2017, AFTER TAXES CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR4.4 MILLION IS REPORTED (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR6.1 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)