BRIEF-First Sensor FY EBIT Improved By 10.1%

March 25 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG:

* SALES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 145 MILLION AND EUR 155 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2020 AFTER EUR 161.3 MILLION

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

* FY EBIT ALSO IMPROVED BY 10.1%, REACHING EUR 13.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 12.2 MILLION)

* 2020 ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN LIKELY TO BE BETWEEN 3% AND 6%

* FY NET INCOME FOR FISCAL YEAR CAME TO EUR 10.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 7.5 MILLION)

* INCOMING ORDERS DECLINED BY 2.2% TO EUR 156.2 MILLION FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE

* FY SALES CLIMBED TO EUR 161.3 MILLION DESPITE LESS FAVORABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT