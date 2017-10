BRIEF-First Sensor ‍H1 net profit down at EUR 2.1 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - FIRST SENSOR AG:

* FIRST SENSOR ON TRACK WITH REVENUE AND EARNINGS AFTER FIRST SIX MONTHS / MORE DYNAMIC SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* ‍H1 REVENUE OF EUR 68.9 MILLION AND EBIT MARGIN OF 4.9% AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, IN LINE WITH PLANNING​

* ‍CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.1 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)​

* ‍CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST OF REVENUE OF EUR 140 TO 145 MILLION IN 2017 WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 5% TO 6%​

* ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.6 MILLION IN Q2 AND EUR 3.4 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 5.5 MILLION)​