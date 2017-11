Nov 9 (Reuters) - FIRST SENSOR AG :

* DGAP-NEWS: FIRST SENSOR AG: FIRST SENSOR BEGINS SECOND HALF OF YEAR WITH SURGE IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2017 AT UPPER END OF RANGE​

* ‍EBIT IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY IN Q3 AT EUR 4.1 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE 1.3% HIGHER YEAR-ON-YEAR AT EUR 39.3 MILLION IN Q3​

* ‍AT EUR 42.0 MILLION, INCOMING ORDERS ALMOST MATCHED PREVIOUS QUARTER'S LEVEL IN Q3 (EUR 44.4 MILLION)​