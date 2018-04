April 26 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc:

* FIRST SOLAR ANNOUNCES NEW U.S. MANUFACTURING PLANT

* FIRST SOLAR INC - PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY

* FIRST SOLAR INC - PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT

* FIRST SOLAR INC - CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES