FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-First Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.50
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-First Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.50

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 sales $623 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Solar Inc - raise 2017 revenue, eps, operating cash flow and net cash guidance

* First Solar Inc - quarterly bookings of 1.5gw(dc) and new year-to-date bookings of 2.1gw(dc)

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $2.20

* First Solar Inc - sees ‍2017 net sales $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion ​

* First Solar Inc - sees fy non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.50

* First Solar Inc - sees ‍2017 eps $1.55 to $2.20​

* First Solar Inc - sees fy capital expenditures $400 million to $500 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.