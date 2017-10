BRIEF-First Solar posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.95

Oct 26 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.95

* Q3 sales $1.1 billion

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95

* Q3 revenue view $866.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Solar Inc - ‍raises EPS guidance for 2017​

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share ‍$2.40 to $2.60​

* First Solar Inc sees ‍2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.05 to $2.30​

* First Solar Inc sees ‍2017 gaap shipments 2.6gw to 2.7gw​

* First Solar Inc sees FY 2017 ‍net sales $3.0bln to $3.1bln​

* First Solar Inc sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures $400 million to $500 m​ln

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: