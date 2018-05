BRIEF-First Solar Unit Entered Into Term Loan Agreement With MUFG Bank, Société Générale And Mizuho Bank

May 11 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc:

* FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD - SEC FILING

* FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MILLION ($113 MILLION)

* FIRST SOLAR - THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA