Feb 8 (Reuters) - First Sponsor Group Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSING TO ALLOT AND ISSUE 59 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF US$0.10 EACH IN CAPITAL OF CO​

* BONUS SHARES TO BE CREDITED AS FULLY-PAID AT PAR,BY CAPITALISATION OF S$7.8 MILLION STANDING TO CREDIT OF CO'S DISTRIBUTABLE RESERVE​