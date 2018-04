April 17 (Reuters) - First US Bancshares Inc:

* FIRST US BANCSHARES SAYS WILL PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CAPITAL STOCK OF PEOPLES BANK FOR $23.4 MILLION - SEC FILING

* FIRST US BANCSHARES - ABOUT 90% OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH, & ABOUT 10% OF IT TO BE PAID AS UNREGISTERED SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2J1tJ6v) Further company coverage: