April 17 (Reuters) - First US Bancshares Inc:

* FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. TO ACQUIRE THE PEOPLES BANK

* FIRST US BANCSHARES - TO BUY ALL OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF PEOPLES BANK AND MERGE PEOPLES BANK WITH & INTO WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, FIRST US BANK

* FIRST US BANCSHARES INC - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY, BANK AND PEOPLES BANK HAVE APPROVED TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: