April 10 (Reuters) - Firstcaribbean International Bank Ltd :

* SEES U.S. IPO OF 9.6 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $22 AND $25 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

* ALL OF SHARES IN OFFERING ARE BEING SOLD BY UNIT OF CO’S PARENT, CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

* SAYS WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY OF THE PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING