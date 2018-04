BRIEF-Firstcash Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.90, Raises Full Year Guidance

April 26 (Reuters) - FirstCash Inc:

* FIRSTCASH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $0.90 AND RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; ANNOUNCES ACQUISITIONS AND OPENINGS OF 156 STORES; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22 PER SHARE; COMPLETES SHARE REPURCHASE PLANS AND ADDS NEW $100 MILLION AUTHORIZATION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22 PER SHARE

* NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MILLION AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA

* ANTICIPATE CONSOLIDATED U.S. SAME-STORE COMPARATIVE Y-O-Y PAWN RECEIVABLES AND PAWN FEE REVENUES WILL BOTH TURN POSITIVE IN Q3

* AFTER Q2, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER HAVE OPERATIONS IN CALIFORNIA