BRIEF-FirstCash reports strong third quarter earnings
October 26, 2017 / 10:36 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-FirstCash reports strong third quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Firstcash Inc

* FirstCash reports strong third quarter earnings results driven by impressive LatAm revenue growth and continued U.S. improvement; declares increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share and adds additional $100 million share repurchase authorization

* FirstCash Inc qtrly ‍GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.59​

* FirstCash Inc qtrly ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.61​

* FirstCash Inc qtrly ‍GAAP revenue $435.4 million versus $261.2 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $418.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FirstCash Inc - ‍reiterating its fiscal full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share​

* Firstcash Inc - ‍plans to open or acquire approximately 50 to 60 stores in 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
