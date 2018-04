BRIEF-FirstEnergy Announces Agreement With Creditors In FirstEnergy Solutions' Chapter 11 Proceedings

April 23 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH CREDITORS IN FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

* FIRSTENERGY - CREDITORS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDE MAJORITY OF BRUCE MANSFIELD CERTIFICATE HOLDERS

* FIRSTENERGY - SETTLEMENT INTENDED TO FULLY RELEASE CO AND RELATED PARTIES FROM ALL CLAIMS

* FIRSTENERGY - AGREEMENT AFFIRMS CO’S GUARANTEES AND ASSURANCES OF CERTAIN FES EMPLOYEE-RELATED OBLIGATIONS

* FIRSTENERGY - AGREEMENT WITH TWO GROUPS OF KEY CREDITORS IN CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS OF CO ON SETTLEMENT OF POTENTIAL CLAIMS AMONG FE, FES, CREDITORS

* FIRSTENERGY - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR WAIVER OF CERTAIN INTER-COMPANY CLAIMS HELD BY CO