BRIEF-Firstenergy Announces Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $5.62

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $5.62

* Q4 REVENUE $3.4 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.25 TO $2.55

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68, REVENUE VIEW $3.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FIRSTENERGY - DURING Q4 RECORDED NON-CASH, PRE-TAX ASSET IMPAIRMENT AND PLANT EXIT COSTS OF $2.4 BILLION, OR $3.38 PER SHARE

* FIRSTENERGY - RECOGNIZED Q4 NON-CASH CHARGE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.2 BILLION, OR $2.68/SHARE, RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: