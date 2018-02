Feb 20 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY BOARD ELECTS DONALD MISHEFF AS CHAIRMAN

* SAYS GEORGE M. SMART TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD

* BOARD MEMBER WILLIAM T. COTTLE ALSO PLANS TO RETIRE AT CO‘S ANNUAL MEETING ON MAY 15

* MANAGEMENT CHANGES WILL REDUCE SIZE OF FIRSTENERGY'S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS