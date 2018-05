May 9 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY - PER OBLIGATIONS UNDER ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT, ON MAY 3 AE SUPPLY GAVE NOTICE OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $305 MILLION SENIOR NOTES

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - AGC OPTIONALLY REDEEMED ITS $100 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES

* FIRSTENERGY -AS RESULT OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTIONS "MAKE-WHOLE" PREMIUMS REQUIRED TO BE PAID TO NOTEHOLDERS AND TOTALED ABOUT $90 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2I2qO1z) Further company coverage: