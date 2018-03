BRIEF-FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice For Three Nuclear Plants In Ohio And Pennsylvania

March 28 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICE FOR THREE COMPETITIVE NUCLEAR GENERATING PLANTS IN OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - 4,048 MEGAWATTS OF ELECTRICITY GENERATING CAPACITY TO RETIRE BY 2021

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - ABOUT 2,300 PLANT EMPLOYEES ARE EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY ULTIMATE DEACTIVATIONS

* FIRSTENERGY - STRATEGIC REVIEW OF FES’S 2 REMAINING COAL PLANTS & 1 NATURAL GAS PLANT, TOTALING 5,245 MW, WILL CONTINUE AS PART OF NOV 2016 PLAN

* FIRSTENERGY - CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - TWO-YEAR-PLUS LEAD TIME IS NEEDED TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR POTENTIAL PLANT DEACTIVATION