March 14 (Reuters) - Firstfarms A/S:

* REG-FIRSTFARMS A/S AND AP PENSION HAS INTERRUPTED THE NEGOTIATIONS

* ‍FIRSTFARMS A/S AND AP PENSION HAS CHOSEN TO INTERRUPT DIALOGUE REGARDING TRADE OF 3,000 HECTARES AND APPURTENANT BUILDINGS IN EAST ROMANIA​

* ‍PARTIES UNFORTUNATELY HAVE TO CONCLUDE, THAT IT HAS NOT BEEN POSSIBLE TO REACH A MUTUAL SATISFACTORY AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)