BRIEF-Firstfarms ‍Enters Agreement To Purchase Tjekkiet Invest

March 27 (Reuters) - FIRSTFARMS A/S:

* REG-FIRSTFARMS A/S EXPANDS THE PORTFOLIO WITH LARGER PIG PRODUCTION

* ‍ENTERED A CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT ABOUT PURCHASE OF TJEKKIET INVEST A/S.​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS AGREED TO DKK 59.7 MILLION FOR 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL IN TJEKKIET INVEST A/S​

* ‍POSITIVE EFFECT OF EBITDA OF DKK 4-5 MILLION IS EXPECTED AND AN EBIT OF DKK 1-2 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍PURCHASE OF TJEKKIET INVEST A/S IS IN 2018 EXPECTED TO INFLUENCE FIRSTFARMS A/S’ ACCOUNTS TO A SMALLER EXTENT​

* ‍TAKE-OVER IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE INFLUENCE BEFORE Q3, 2018​