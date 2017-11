Nov 21 (Reuters) - FIRSTFARMS A/S:

* ‍FIRSTFARMS WILL BE PROVIDED WITH DKK 125 MILLION TO CONTINUED GROWTH​

* ‍RESULT EFFECT OF AGREEMENT WITH AP PENSION IS NOT RECOGNISED IN COMPANY‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017​

* ACHIEVE A PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF APPROX. DKK 40 MILLION AT FINAL TRANSFER AFTER 12-15 MONTHS FROM SIGNING OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT​

* ‍FINAL DATE FOR SIGNING OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT CANNOT YET BE DETERMINED​