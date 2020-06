BRIEF-Firstfarms Purchases Company, Adjusts Expectations Upwards By DKK 15 Million

June 11 (Reuters) - Firstfarms A/S:

* REG-FIRSTFARMS A/S PURCHASES COMPANY AND ADJUSTS THE EXPECTATIONS UPWARDS BY DKK 15 MILLION

* FIRSTFARMS A/S - FIRSTFARMS ADJUSTS ANNOUNCED EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 UPWARDS BY DKK 15 MILLION

* FIRSTFARMS A/S - IT IS POSITIVE, THAT FIRSTFARMS UNTIL NOW ONLY HAS EXPERIENCED A SMALL DIRECT IMPACT ON PRODUCTION DUE TO COVID-19

* FIRSTFARMS A/S - NOW EXPECTED AN EBITDA RESULT IN LEVEL OF DKK 110-135 MILLION AND AN EBIT RESULT OF DKK 60-85 MILLION IN 2020

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR AISM CONSTITUTES DKK 75 MLN BASED ON MARKET PRICE FOR FIRSTFARMS' SHARES