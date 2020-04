BRIEF-FirstGroup Says Board Have Volunteered A 20% Reduction In Salaries And Fees

April 24 (Reuters) - FirstGroup Plc:

* FIRSTGROUP-GREYHOUND POSITIONED TO ACCESS SIGNIFICANT SHARE OF $326M IN CARES ACT FUNDING ALLOCATED TO US STATES IN SUPPORT OF INTERCITY BUS SERVICES

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - LIQUIDITY FURTHER ENHANCED THROUGH £300M ISSUANCE UNDER UK GOVERNMENT’S COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY (‘CCFF’) SCHEME

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - COMMITTED HEADROOM AND FREE CASH INCREASES TO C.£800M

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND BOARD HAVE VOLUNTEERED A 20% REDUCTION IN SALARIES AND FEES

* FIRSTGROUP - CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER HAVE VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE A 20% REDUCTION IN SALARIES FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - RECENTLY COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON TRIENNIAL VALUATION OF FIRST BUS DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME ON A FUNDING BASIS AS AT 1 APRIL 2019

* FIRSTGROUP-OVERALL CASH CONTRIBUTION TO PENSION SCHEMES RELATING TO FIRST BUS BUSINESS REDUCED BY MORE THAN £10M FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH VERSUS PREV. POSITION

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - GROUP WILL NOT THEREFORE BE PUBLISHING ITS FULL YEAR RESULTS ON 28 MAY OR CONVENING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (‘AGM’) ON 28 JULY

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - YESTERDAY WE REQUESTED A £300M ISSUANCE OF COMMERCIAL PAPER THROUGH SCHEME TO FURTHER ENHANCE OUR ROBUST LEVEL OF LIQUIDITY.